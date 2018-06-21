Food stamp debit cards unusable in Louisiana, other states

People in Louisiana, Texas and several other states reported being unable to use their food stamp debit cards in stores Wednesday and today.



The Department of Social Services reported Wednesday afternoon that EBT systems are down in Louisiana and Texas because of a computer glitch, The Daily Advertiser reports.



The issue is affecting both both WIC and SNAP recipients.



On a website that tracks issues with the SNAP program, users from Louisiana, Texas, Florida and several other states reported getting error messages when trying to use their cards at Walmart and other grocery stores.



Users also reported a lack of access their accounts through the SNAP automated phone system.

