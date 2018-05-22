Jeremy Alford, publisher of LaPolitics. (File Photo)

“You know what you never forget? You never forget your ninth legislative session.”

That’s an evolving quip from state Rep. Thomas Carmody, and it’s usually good for a few laughs in the Capitol. The term-limited Republican from Shreveport has actually seen more than nine sessions since taking office in 2008. But he has never experienced as many in a single term. So, yeah, Carmody is unlikely to forget what’s ahead—and what’s ahead is yet another special session.

You know what else is on the horizon? More special elections for the Louisiana Legislature, where everything is special anyway.

Heck, lawmakers created eight new special prestige license plates during the recent regular session And the corrections secretary was given more leeway to appoint special agents. Then efforts to eliminate special public meeting notices were turned back, as was a proposal to create a special treasury fund.

You’re nobody in the Capitol until somebody is your special assistant. Every reporter in the building is trying to put together a special report. If you’ve got the big bill in the House, then you’ll likely nab the first special order of the day on the chamber’s agenda.

Like a baseball field full of snot-nosed, second-place middle schoolers waiting for a trophy, suddenly everything is special in Louisiana politics. Nowhere is this trend running stronger than in the state Legislature.

By the end of this calendar year, it’s quite possible that turnover in the House and Senate will have triggered at least 14 special elections this term, which started in January 2016. That could very well put this Legislature on pace to set some kind of record.

The latest lawmaker to watch is GOP Rep. Kenny Havard, who became so disillusioned with the process recently that he resigned his chairmanship of the House Transportation Committee. Citing partisan politics that are “out of control,” Havard told LaPolitics that he may run for president of West Feliciana Parish in November. If he wins, of course, a special election will be needed in House District 62.

Meanwhile, a special election will actually have to be called in House District 10. Minden Rep. Gene Reynolds announced last week that he’ll be stepping down on June 4 to take a job managing the state parks system. Much like Havard, Reynolds recently resigned his leadership post as chair of the Democratic caucus while attributing his decision to the Capitol’s poor mood and gridlock.

Let’s not forget Rep. Chris Hazel in House District 27. Hazel, a Pineville Republican, is reaching for a robe and gavel in the 9th Judicial District this fall. Just like Havard, a win in November would mean yet another special election for the Legislature.

Two more upcoming special elections have been slated to replace Rep. Mike Danahay, who won a bid for Sulphur mayor, and Rep. Greg Cromer, who will soon become Slidell mayor. Both men are Republicans, and both are not part of a legislative outmigration.

That makes for three upcoming special elections and two more possibilities later this year. Another nine special elections have already been conducted this term to elect freshman Sen. Ed Price and newbie Reps. Edmund Jordan, John Stefanski, Joe Stagni, Raymond Crews, Ken Brass, Mark Wright, Nicky Muscarello and Royce Duplessis.

Then there are the special sessions of the Legislature, which is now averaging at least two such policy gatherings per calendar year. Before we go any further, there’s a constitutional clarification worth making—“special sessions” don’t exist in law. Instead, they’re referred to “extraordinary sessions.” (And those held this term have certainly been beyond the ordinary.)

Lawmakers, though, aren’t feeling all that special. Or extraordinary. After spending more consecutive days in session in 2016 than any other body since 1812, many senators and representatives fall into one of three camps. They’re either desperate for a compromise or thirsty for blood or they’ve grown completely apathetic. Others just want to do the right thing, but don’t know how.

This intensity is also why lawmakers are leaving office at an alarming rate. It may likewise serve as part of the reason why fewer people are running for office in Louisiana.

Not to be left out, even Gov. John Bel Edwards is doing something special for the special session. Bucking tradition, the governor’s session-opening speech will not be delivered in Baton Rouge, but on the campus of UL-Lafayette. Edwards, however, will not go it alone. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is expected to attend, and an invitation has been extended to former Gov. Kathleen Blanco.

But that’s a good kind of special, and not the doom-and-gloom kind of special associated with our elections and legislative sessions of late. Simply put, enough is enough. If everything in Louisiana is special—from our elections to our legislative sessions—then the meaning of the word itself becomes meaningless. (Much like the legislative process this term.)

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.