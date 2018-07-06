Eliza owner looking to open new restaurant on Jefferson Highway

A new casual restaurant, Jed’s Local, is looking to open in a space formerly occupied by MJ’s Cafe in the Goodwood Shopping Center on Jefferson Highway.

The eatery will be local restaurateur Russell Davis’ second culinary endeavor in Baton Rouge. He opened Eliza Restaurant and Bar, an upscale creole restaurant on Jefferson Highway near the Baton Rouge Country Club, with his wife in 2016. Davis was unable to be reached before this afternoon’s deadline.

Jed’s Local will be more casual compared to Eliza, with a menu featuring sandwiches, soups, salads, hamburgers and french fries, according to property manager Laura McNiece, with Latter & Blum Realty.

Davis is looking to open the restaurant in late September.

“It’s a pop-into-lunch-type place,” McNiece says. “It’s going to be perfect for the area.”

Jed’s Local is the latest restaurant eying the Mid City corridor, where many restaurants and businesses are moving following the explosion of redevelopment in the area, including Hannah Q’s Barbecue and Mid City Craft Wine and Brew.

Read a recent Business Report cover package on the growth of Mid City in recent years.