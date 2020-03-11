Edwards speaks to coronavirus concerns in Rotary speech

Though the governor’s annual speech to the Baton Rouge Rotary Club is typically devoted to outlining his legislative agenda, Gov. John Bel Edwards today spent the first several minutes at the podium addressing the issue that has suddenly overshadowed almost every other topic: the spreading COVID-19 virus that is now a global pandemic.

Speaking to a packed dining room of more than 1,000 attendees, Edwards wryly observed that everyone in the crowd—himself included—was ignoring one of the key preventive measures being urged by health and public safety officials across the country.

“That is social distancing, and I think we are all violating this right now,” he said. “So we should be conscious of this.”

Though the governor and his audience chuckled at the irony, the quip underscored the challenges and disruptions to daily life that will come with mitigating the spread of the disease.

Edwards said he is in almost daily communication with Vice President Mike Pence’s task force on the novel coronavirus and is meeting with his own team of health officials this afternoon.

“We all have to take it seriously,” Edwards said. “There is a role for all of us to play in making sure it doesn’t spread. The worst thing that can happen is to have people act in ways that are counterproductive.”

Edwards said that although the disease does not appear to have much effect on the young and most cases are relatively mild, it’s important to mitigate the spread so as not to overwhelm the health care system.

To that end, he urged the audience to stay home if they’re sick, wash their hands more thoroughly and frequently, avoid travel—especially the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions—and to engage in social distancing.

“We expect to see more presumed positive cases in the coming days and weeks,” he says. “That is going on worldwide and we are going to be as transparent as we possibly can.”

Edwards did not address the financial challenges the state potentially faces from plunging oil prices and what is expected to be a decrease in industrial expansion projects along the Gulf Coast.

But he said the state is in a strong financial position going into the 2020 legislative session, which convened Monday. As in his opening address to lawmakers, Edwards again reiterated his priorities, which include a teacher pay raise, workforce training and apprenticeship programs, lowering auto insurance rates, raising the minimum wage and closing the gender pay gap.

Edwards also mentioned the tort reform legislation some of his staunchest opponents in the Legislature have made their key priority this session.

“I know there are a couple of bills that would enact changes to our tort system,” he says. “I’m happy to sit down with these individuals and see if we can come to some agreement.”