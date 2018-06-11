Don’t Miss Events: Together Baton Rouge campaign planning luncheon … State Rep. Valarie Hodges to speak at Newsmaker Luncheon … Southern offers contracts seminar for small businesses

Tuesday: Together Baton Rouge is hosting a lunch at St. Mary Baptist Church at noon on June 12, where the group will discuss creating a “civic academy campaign.” TBR says the campaign could consolidate all the issues it focuses on including police reform, grocery store access, flood recovery and prevention, health care access, ITEP and tax reform and school district salary increases. A $5 donation is suggested for the lunch and attendees must RSVP by 5 p.m.

Tuesday: House Appropriations Committee Member Valarie Hodges, R-Central, will discuss spending and taxes approved during the recent special session of the Louisiana Legislature at the Ronald Reagan Newsmaker Luncheon at noon on June 12 at Cafe Americain. Lunch is $19.50, payable to the restaurant, and no registration is needed.

Thursday: Southern University Law Center and Entrepreneurship Clinic is holding a seminar to help new business owners navigate contracts and operating agreements from 10 a.m. to noon on June 14 at the LSBDC Main Offices. The seminar is free, but attendees are asked to register online.