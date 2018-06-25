Don’t Miss Events: Enrollment open for contractor licensing exam preparation course … Learn to launch a business at Louisiana Technology Park … LABI’s Workers Comp Seminar registration now open

Monday: Enrollment is now underway for a six-week course beginning in September for small and emerging construction firms. The Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute is a program that prepares participants for the business and law portions of contractor licensing exams, while building a strong foundation for operating in the construction industry. Theh program cost is $200 and includes materials.For more information, contact Cory Morgan of LED at 225-342-4317 or Cory.morgan3@la.gov.

July 13: Louisiana Small Business Development Center is hosting another one of its Starting and Financing A Small Business workshops at the Louisiana Technology Park from 10 a.m. to noon on July 13. The free workshop will go over determining the feasibility of a business idea, planning to start a small business, required licenses, writing a business plan and sources of start-up funding.

September 27th-28th: Registration for LABI’s Workers Comp Seminar at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel in Baton Rouge is now open. The seminar will begin at 8:30 a.m. on the 27th and end at 11:30 a.m. on the 28th, early bird registration prior to Sept.10 is $350 for LABI members and $420 for non members.