Developer buys tract for neighborhood with homes starting at over $2M

Baton Rouge developer Richard Carmouche has purchased a 12-acre tract off Highland Road, with plans to create a 31-lot luxury residential neighborhood featuring home prices starting at over $2 million.

Carmouche purchased the property through Carmouche Construction Company from Henry McDonald LLC for $4.2 million, according to a deal filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Troy Daigle of JRE Brokerage represented the seller in the transaction. Cathy Carmouche represented the buyer.

The property will become the second filing in the Majestic Oaks subdivision, located in the city of St. George. The future neighborhood will have access to Interstate 10 at Highland and the new Pecue interchange.

Carmouche Construction has delivered many of the region’s most distinctive traditional neighborhood developments, including The Village at Willow Grove.