Coronavirus closes Chinese office of Baton Rouge company

While federal and state agencies prepare for the possible spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, one local company is already feeling the impact of the epidemic.

The Royal Standard office in southeast China has been closed since January, when it shuttered its doors for the Chinese New Year, says owner Mark Peirce.

Peirce first opened The Royal Standard as a retail shop on Perkins Road in 1995. Since then, the company has not only expanded into five shops across the South, but also grown into a manufacturing, importing and wholesaling business. The company does business with roughly 50 factories in China, Peirce estimates, and his office in Xiamen, China—staffed with one American and four Chinese workers—focuses mostly on ensuring production timelines with those factories.

The company is currently prepping for the spring and summer seasons, Peirce says, with that merchandise being held at the company’s distribution center in Birmingham, Alabama. But the problem, he says, is that the company has ordered roughly 50-75 shipping containers of merchandise for the fall and Christmas seasons, and some 50 factories he does business with in China are closed.

“If they can get back to working quickly, there may be a two-to-four week delay,” Peirce says, adding that a four-to-six week closure could delay shipments by up to two months. “If it’s a really extended delay, things could get really rough.”