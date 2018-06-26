Commercial Property of the Week, Sponsored by Elifin Realty: Square 46 offers distinct retail and office space

Elifin Realty is proudly representing Square 46, the first development of its kind in Baton Rouge’s Mid City. The 25,000-square-foot mixed-use urban development is located in the trendy Capital Heights neighborhood and is setting the new standard of Mid City life, starting with White Star Market Food Hall, which opened in May of 2018.

This now iconic building benefits from a high volume of vehicular and pedestrian traffic, making it the perfect prominent location for any retail business or a marquee office location for forward-thinking businesses. Two retail suites currently are available for lease, ranging from 1,095 to 1,970 square feet and one office suite available comprising 3,076 square feet. Click here to view the listing.