Commercial Property of the Week, Sponsored by Elifin Realty: Make a bid in this accelerated sale of two apartment buildings

Elifin Realty has an aggressively priced, value-add investment opportunity in north Baton Rouge being sold via a “Call for Bids” process. This portfolio includes two multifamily communities: a 24-unit complex located at 5680 Prescott Road and a 30-unit complex at 4189 West Brookstown Drive. Both apartment buildings are partially occupied and in need of significant improvements. There will be one opportunity for any interested parties to inspect the properties prior to the bid deadline. All bids must be submitted to Elifin Realty on or before 5 p.m. June 29, 2018. Proof of funds and approved purchase agreement form will be required. Click here to view the listing.