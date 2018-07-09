Career Opportunity of the Week, Sponsored by Snelling Staffing Services: Staff Accountant in Southeast Baton Rouge
We are seeking an experienced staff accountant for an innovative transportation corporation in Baton Rouge. This professional will be responsible for G/L accounting for multiple corporate holdings and will directly report to the controller. A BS degree in accounting along with at least five years of G/L accounting experience qualifies. The company offers a generous compensation package, with a starting salary of $65,000 and full company paid benefits—including matching 401K. Apply today.
