Career Opportunity of the Week, Sponsored by Snelling Staffing Services: Marketing & Public Relations Specialist

Audience Development opportunity with an expanding Baton Rouge financial institution. Apply your digital marketing expertise as a Marketing and Public Relations Specialist. Help maximize campaign performance and increase brand awareness. The company provides a great corporate culture that promotes long term career tenure with future advancement options. BS Degree in Marketing or Communications required along with 3+ years of digital marketing experience. The ideal candidate will have knowledge of Google Analytics, DoubleClick, and Google Display Networks. The client offers $60,000+ salary commensurate with your experience level as well as an outstanding benefit package! Click here to view the posting.