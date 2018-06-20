Capitol Views: When tax bills hit the floor Thursday, will TOPS drive the debate?

The budget and tax hearings on the House side today didn’t include any bills that directly address TOPS, though each of the bills discussed would have some impact on the popular tuition scholarship program.

House members this evening will begin floor debate on a handful of sales tax bills designed to stem cuts to, among other things, TOPS and higher education. Under the latest draft of HB1—by House Appropriation Chair Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, HB —TOPS would face a 30% cut. This means college students would have to cover an additional $2,200 in tuition next year.

Gov. John Bel Edwards hopes this special session will shore up what he deems insufficient funds in the budget for a fiscal year that begins in less than two weeks. Among the governor’s priorities are funding the TOPS program.

“Any survey shows that TOPS, as far as voters go, is the number one government program that they have strong feelings about,” said Bernie Pinsonat, who has run several statewide polls on TOPS.

School rivalry, too, is likely to fuel a passionate population of state school alumni.

“We’re falling so far behind our competitors,” said University of

Louisiana System President Jim Henderson, citing statistics from the University of Alabama. Henderson, testifying Tuesday to House members in support of the program, said many lawmakers do not want to be seen as betraying young residents who believe they are guaranteed this reward when they begin high school, if not sooner.

“It’s a promise made,” said Henderson. “These are 18, 19, 20, 21 year olds. Their first interaction with the state is earning TOPS.”

House members will be reminded of that promise Wednesday evening when LSU’s Student Government hosts a rally at the Capitol in support of TOPS and higher education funding.

“Emotionally and politically, TOPS is the most supercharged government program we have,” said Pinsonat. “Any legislator would probably confirm that in at least half of the districts in Louisiana.”

Jeremy Alford will publish a daily update throughout the legislative session on Daily Report PM. Alford reports on Louisiana politics at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.