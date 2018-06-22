Capitol Views: Senate could have a fix, needs House onboard

After ending Thursday in gridlock over one-tenth of the expiring fifth penny in sales taxes, House members reconvened Friday morning having further chiseled that sliver of a cent to one twentieth.



They hope this new compromise—halfway between the wishes of Republicans and the Democrats wishes—will garner enough votes to move a revenue-raising measure to the upper chamber.



This half of one-tenth of a penny could now make or break this special session—the third of its kind this year and the seventh of its kind this gubernatorial term called in an attempt to solve the state’s ongoing budget crisis.

Last session, lawmakers had a similar dilemma when they disputed over one-sixth of a penny. Forced to balance with the amount of revenue currently on the table, the budget lawmakers have passed makes cuts to higher education and prisons, among other entities.



It’s unclear whether this 0.45-cent proposal, which has yet to be officiated into legislation on the floor, could garner its required 70 votes in the House. Some, like Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge, promise to vote against any extension that’s less than half of a penny.

Other Democrats were less sure how they would vote.



“I haven’t decided yet,” said Rep. Robby Carter, D-Amite. “It depends on what gets cut.”



Even House GOP Caucus Chair Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, who uncharacteristically championed the second special session’s centerpiece proposal to extend one-third of the fifth penny, is unsure of whether he’ll vote for this newly floated idea that has yet to be introduced on the floor.



“I don’t know if it is too high,” Harris said.



If all else fails, there’s a left-field resolution by Sen. J.P. Morrell, D-New Orleans, and Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, that passed the Senate Committee on Revenue and Fiscal Affairs by a 7-2 vote. SCR 6 would extend the entire expiring fifth penny until August 2019.



Legislators are watching it, primarily because it could be easier to pass than other revenue measures. Morrell argues that this resolution only needs 53 in the House, which would give it more of a chance of passing than the revenue bills that need 70 votes. Depending on how negotiations go between House members and the administration, it could be the one to land on Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk.



