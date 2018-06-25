Business shows ITEP support, opponents stay home at final public meeting

Two days ahead of the vote on the state’s proposed changes to the Industrial Tax Exemption Program, business and industry advocates once again showed up in support at a second public hearing before the Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry. The opposition, however, stayed home.

The 30-minute public hearing was far shorter, less crowded and drama free compared to an earlier public hearing in May. Today, proponents briefly spoke in favor of the new ITEP proposals, including four ExxonMobil representatives, who again mentioned that the company is considering Baton Rouge for a major expansion and the future of ITEP could play a part in bringing it here.

ITEP critics who spoke at the first hearing, including Together Baton Rouge/Together Louisiana members, did not show up for the second go-round.

Neither did the majority of the board’s members, with only four of 24 members in attendance: chairman Steve Windham, Mandi Mitchell, Glenn Brasseaux and Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson.

The general consensus remained the same, at least on one side: Business and industry back the ITEP changes, viewing them as a compromise to address the confusion following 2016 changes made to the program by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

“I would characterize the support as broader than business and industry,” said Pierson of the 294 public comments the board has received. “The indication from the wide and diverse support is that these changes will provide the intended purpose to make ITEP more efficient, easier to use, and to provide revenue to local agencies sooner rather than later.”

In April, the governor’s administration proposed the new ITEP rules, which would cap the incentives at 80% for 10 years, enabling local governments to collect some property tax revenues the first year a manufacturer is in operation. They also standardize applications for ITEP and give the state the authority to evaluate and approve exemptions, while local governing bodies would still have the right to veto them.

Opponents, like TBR organizer Broderick Bagert, have argued the new rules are too vague, threatening to throw ITEP into further uncertainty. He questioned how the rules would measure job creation and return on investment in awarding property tax breaks.

Supporters did have a few additional requests, however, with representatives from ExxonMobil and the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance asking the board to either calculate ROI data or provide a formula local agencies can use to calculate ROI.

“We need a broader view or model for calculating ROI,” GBRIA Executive Director Connie Fabre said. “Just focusing on job creation at a site is a tiny and narrow view.”

The board will vote on the ITEP changes at its Wednesday meeting, which begins at 9:30 a.m. in the LaSalle Building downtown.