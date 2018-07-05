Bud’s Broiler opening in Baton Rouge near LSU on Friday

New Orleans-based hamburger chain Bud’s Broiler, an iconic and much beloved local institution in the Crescent City, is hoping to prove equally popular in the Baton Rouge market with its first restaurant, which celebrates its grand opening Friday on Nicholson Drive.



The restaurant was supposed to open last fall, but permitting and other issues caused months of delays. Still, owner Shannon McGuire says things are falling into place at her new establishment, a freestanding building near Tigerland that previously housed a Rotolo’s pizzeria.



“All the people up here have been so great,” says McGuire, who also owns the signature Bud’s Broiler’s location on City Park Avenue in New Orleans’ Mid City neighborhood. “It’s easy to find good employees up here and the location is wonderful.”

Bud’s Broiler—known for its flame-broiled burgers, proprietary hickory smoke sauce and freshly grated, sharp cheddar cheese—is the latest of several New Orleans institutions to test the waters in Baton Rouge in recent years, with varying degrees of success.

Mandina’s lasted only a couple of years in the mid-2000s on Old Hammond Highway before closing. Galatoire’s Bistro failed miserably in its first location on Perkins Road near Highland Road, though a new location on Perkins near South Acadian Thruway has fared much better. Reginelli’s closed its location near the LSU North Gates after several years of slumping sales, but still has a Jefferson Highway location.



McGuire says she recognizes that being a staple of the food scene in quirky New Orleans does not guarantee success 80 miles upriver. But she is optimistic for several reasons.



The restaurant is across Nicholson Drive from Tigerland’s popular bars and plans to stay open until 3 a.m. to take advantage of the late-night crowd.



Also, a lot of Baton Rouge residents know Bud’s Broiler from having lived in or visited New Orleans over the years and are loyal followers of the chain. Above all, though, McGuire believes the value will drive customers her way.



“You can have a burger, fries and a drink for less than $8,” she says. “It’s a really good value for really great food.”



If the first few days of business since an unofficial soft opening June 29 are any indication, McGuire will do well. So far, crowds have come from as far as Gonzales.



“We did a little social media and to let people know and they’ve been coming from all over,” she says. “Then they’re going back on social media saying, we love this. So it’s been a really good response.”