BTR sees more passengers ahead of expanded direct flight options

The Baton Rouge Metro airport had a 3.2% increase in departing passengers and a 5.3% rise in arrivals in May over the same month last year, the airport announced today.

This is the second month in a row the airport has seen gains, though May’s year-over-year increases were significantly less than April, when the airport had a 14.5% boost in departing passengers and a 12.4% rise in arriving passengers during compared to the same month last year.

Total passenger volume for May was 72,578, the second highest among Louisiana airports, and about 2,000 more than the month before.



So far this year, overall BTR passenger volume is up 4.9%. Passenger volume for 2017 was up 4% from 2016. American Airlines enjoyed the largest share of passenger volume at the airport, with 35% of BTR passengers traveling with the airline. Delta followed with 35%; United Airlines had 25%.

Jim Caldwell, BTR air service development manager, says the airport hopes to continue growing its passenger numbers, especially with the rollout of the new nonstop VIA Air flights to Orlando and Austin that start in September.