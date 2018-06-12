BRCC partners with SLT Technology to meet workforce demands  

Baton Rouge Community College announced today it’s partnering with IT workforce development firm SLT Technology to field more tech trained graduates.

Through the partnership, BRCC will launch web-based training and placement programs with SLT for IT students. SLT will sponsor the curriculum and course content and BRCC will administer the classes.

In November, SLT announced a partnership with IT training authority Oracle University to create similar educational programs.

“We are proud to partner with SLT Technology to reduce labor market gaps by developing a solid pipeline of tech talent trained on the latest Oracle technologies,” said BRCC Chancellor Larissa Littleton-Steib in a prepared statement. “We are doubly excited to be able to extend this training opportunity to Louisiana veterans seeking certification and employment in IT, as the field continues to grow in our state.”