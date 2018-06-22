‘Best of 225 This Week:’ Stabbed in the Art returns to The Radio Bar  

Local artists across several mediums will display their work at The Radio Bar from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday as a part of art exhibit and fundraiser Stabbed in the Art.



As Best of 225 This Week reports, the event—which has been on hiatus for the past few years—will serve as a brand relaunch party for Culture Candy, a nonprofit organization aimed at empowering local artists.

Through Stabbed in the Art, the organization hopes to raise enough funds to host similar events in the future. A post on the organization’s Facebook page hints that it will announce its next large-scale project during Saturday’s event.



While several pieces of artwork will be on display within Radio Bar, a much larger piece will greet patrons before they even enter the building—a projection exhibit illuminating the bar’s exterior walls.

Immediately following the event, The Radio Bar will throw its Summer Kickoff Party. Here, DJ Mike Larry will spin classic summer hits from the ’80s, ’90s and ’00s until the bar closes.

See the full Best of 225 This Week e-newsletter for more local events on tap for this weekend, and be sure to sign up for the free weekly e-newsletter to stay up to date on local happenings.