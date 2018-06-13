Benny’s files to open eighth Baton Rouge car wash

Benny’s Car Wash is making plans to open a location on Lee Drive near the Burbank Drive intersection and will go before the Planning and Zoning Commission next month.

The new car wash—the eighth for the company—will be similar to the Benny’s on Siegen Lane, which opened two years ago, if approved by the commission, says Justin Alford, whose family has owned Benny’s since 1951. The company was drawn to the area because of other developments just south of the LSU campus.

“We think there’s a lot of future growth there,” Alford says.

The business is the latest company looking to set down roots near the intersection. Whataburger purchased property in the area last week, and an Atomic Burger, Dat Dog and Sombrero’s are set to open soon. Chick-fil-A and Rotolo’s Craft & Crust also recently opened in the area.

Weather and construction permits permitting, Alford hopes the new car wash would take around six months to build and would open by next spring.