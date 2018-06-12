Beauregard Town apartment complex to open by end of month

The Elias, a four-story apartment complex at the corner of Napoleon and America streets, will be open in about two weeks, says a project developer.

The 26-unit development features 16 different floor plans and includes one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 945 to 1,379 square feet. Amenities in all apartments will include hardwood floors and ceiling reaching 9 feet, 6 inches. Garage spaces and storage rooms will also be available.

One bedroom units start at $1,500, two bedrooms at $2,000 and three bedrooms at $2,500, though prices fluctuate with different floor plan options.

Tenant applications are being accepted, but leases won’t be inked until the units are closer to completion, says Chad Rigby, a partnering developer on the project.

The developers worked with neighbors on the design of the building because of initial concerns about how it would fit into the area. The complex raises the bar for Beauregard Town, says Davis Rhorer, executive director of the Downtown Development District.

Work on the complex, originally called Beauregard Quarters, began two years ago and construction was initially expected to take a year, but was prolonged because of the August 2016 flood and winter freezes earlier this year.I In April, The Elias’ developers announced it would be ready by May, but were further delayed.

The developers bought the site for $550,000 in 2014.