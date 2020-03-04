Baton Rouge tourism officials keeping close eye on coronavirus spread 

Festival and river cruise season is just about to start, but with the COVID-19 coronavirus looming over the national health scene, some Baton Rouge organizers are growing concerned about the virus’s impact on tourism.

Visit Baton Rouge President and CEO Paul Arrigo told Daily Report he was meeting with staff about these concerns this morning and has plans to issue a statement soon.

“We recognize there may be an effect,” Arrigo says. “It’s been on our minds for the last several days.”

Just last month, The American Queen Steamboat Co. announced its newest ship, the American Countess, would make its first cruise in April.

Arrigo says Visit Baton Rouge is still gathering information, but The American Queen and the Port of Baton Rouge are conducting screenings.

“Obviously we’re concerned about the safety and security of our visitors,” he says.

At the same time, the Baton Rouge Blues Festival is scheduled for downtown April 18-19 and just released its lineup. It is one of dozens of festivals planned for the next few months, including Festival International in Lafayette, and the Ebb and Flow Festival in Baton Rouge. Blues Festival organizers couldn’t be reached for comment before this morning’s deadline.

The city-parish is a major sponsor of the event.

On Tuesday, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said the city-parish and local health officials are working on pandemic preparations, but reiterated that the current risk of contracting the virus locally is low.

“But we do expect cases in Louisiana sooner or later. So please, take this very seriously, stay up to date and follow the recommendations of your state and federal officials,” Broome says.