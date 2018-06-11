Baton Rouge in line to get a third Whataburger

Whataburger purchased a tract of land near the Burbank Drive-Ben Hur Road intersection for almost $2 million with plans to build its third restaurant in the Baton Rouge market.

Whataburger Real Estate LLC purchased the 1.8-acre parcel from Burtelle LLC, managed by V. Price LeBlanc Jr. out of Metairie, for $1,988,050 in a deal filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court.

The fast food chain is the latest in a string of businesses opening near the intersection of Burbank and Lee Drive, including a recently opened Chick-Fil-A and Rotolo’s Craft & Crust , as well as a soon to open Atomic Burger, Dat Dog and Sombrero’s.

Representatives of Whataburger declined to discuss a development timeline on Monday, saying they would need 48 hours before answering any questions. Whataburger already has locations on Siegen Lane and Airline Highway in Gonzales.