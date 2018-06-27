Baton Rouge educator wins national award for book

Local early childhood consultant Cate Heroman’s book “Making & Tinkering with STEM: Solving Design Challenges with Young Children” won first place Monday at the 2018 EXCEL Awards.

Heroman, chairwoman of the Knock Knock Children’s Museum executive committee, is an LSU alumna who has worked with East Baton Rouge Parish Schools and the Louisiana Department of Education.

Her book, published last year by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, includes questions and ideas for expanding children’s understanding of STEM concepts and 25 engineering design challenges for kids ages 3 to 8.

The Association Media & Publishing hosts the EXCEL Awards, which recognize excellence and leadership in nonprofit media, publishing, marketing and communications.