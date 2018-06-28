Baton Rouge dentist buys property for $1.6 million

Dr. Robert Edwards purchased property from Dr. Toi Nguyen and Dr. Cyndi Nguyen, who both work with Edwards at Premier Dental Care on Highland Road, for $1.6 million, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Though it’s unclear where exactly the land is located, Rob and Les Rentals LLC, through which Edwards purchased the property, is listed at the same address as Premier Dental Care, of which Edwards recently became the new owner.

Edwards, Toi Nguyen and Cyndi Nguyen could not be reached by this afternoon’s deadline for more details.