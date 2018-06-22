Auto of the Week, Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge: The essence of the 2018 CLA 250 Coupe is style and safety

Make an entrance in this sporty coupe. Newly designed bumpers, light-alloy wheels and a sleek diamond radiator grille comes standard in black. The CLA also features the latest in safety technology. Active Brake Assist, standard on the CLA, is able to interpret your driving behavior and bring your vehicle to a halt or reduce the speed precisely when you need it most. Inside, the control panel has been restyled to a much slimmer-looking, freestanding 20.3 cm (8-inch) media display along with an ambient lighting system that can be customized to one of 12 color moods. With an EPA Highway rating of 37MPG, the CLA’s starting MSRP is $32,700. Click here for details.