The Arbors at The Bluffs in St. Francisville making progress

The preliminary site and landscaping plans are finished and presales have begun for The Arbors at The Bluffs neighborhood, says developer Ken Carter, who co-owns The Bluffs.

The neighborhood spans 107 wooded acres that are bordered by Freeland Road, The Bluffs golf course and Wood Duck Lake, and is one of at least three low-density neighborhoods under development in West Feliciana Parish. It includes 19 lots ranging in size from about two to 13 acres each.

Prices for the lots vary depending on location in the neighborhood but run for $40,000 to $50,000 per acre, and Carter says most of the homes will be built to the buyer’s wishes.

Two lots have already been sold and upwards of five others are ready for homes to be built.

The entire Bluffs subdivision is being outfitted with fiber-optic cables for high-speed internet, which Carter expects to help drive interest in the new community “given most rural areas don’t have affordable state-of-the-art services.”

Construction on a road that will run directly through the neighborhood has been delayed until the late fall, but bids were taken and a contractor should be chosen within the next few weeks, says Carter.



