Amazon applies for permit to open Baton Rouge distribution center

It’s far from the much-touted HQ2, but Amazon is still showing Baton Rouge some affection.

The online retailer has applied for a permit to build a distribution center off of Airline Highway and Interstate 12, near Costco.



The land for the 21,000-square-foot distribution center, located on Professional Blvd, is currently owned by Celtic Group, operator of Celtic Studios, says Director of Studio Operations Aaron Bayham.



Amazon officials could not be immediately reached, and Bayham says Celtic Group declines to make any announcements about the distribution center.

Amazon has built several new distribution centers across the U.S. in the past year to keep up with growing demand, but the Baton Rouge center, like others Amazon is planning in midsized cities, is slated to be smaller than those previously built, about one-fifth the size based on news outlets’ reports.