62 suspected online child predators arrested in Louisiana, thanks to national investigation

Authorities arrested 62 people throughout Louisiana in 2018 for crimes involving the production, distribution and possession of child sexual abuse images and videos, Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office announced Wednesday. Arrests were made as part of the 2018 Operation Broken Heart initiative

The two-month long national investigation and prevention effort aims to identify and arrest those suspected of sexually exploiting children. Overall, more than 2,300 suspected online child sex offenders have been arrested in the operation.

“Operation Broken Heart is a reminder of how dangerous the Internet can be and how important it is for parents and guardians to be aware of what your children are doing and whom they are communicating with,” says Landry, whose office made 32 of the arrests, in a statement.

The attorney general’s office also released the names and pictures of the suspected predators.