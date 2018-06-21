‘225 Dine:’ Where to dine out in Baton Rouge when you’ve got allergies

Dining out when you or a family member have food allergies can range from being mildly irritating to terrifying.

One in 15 children in the United States have a food allergy, most commonly to dairy, and a lot of the time servers aren’t 100% certain what ingredients go into every dish.

To help Baton Rougeans with allergies, 225 Dine has put together a handy list of the most allergy-friendly local area restaurants as part of a new series exploring allergies and dining out. Here’s some of the highlights:

Phil’s Oyster Bar . “Often, those with allergies feel as though they have to opt for an alternative dish when eating out,” 225 Dine reports. “But Phil’s offers dairy-free breading for all of its fried seafood if you alert staff about your dietary restrictions—so everyone can enjoy the dishes the restaurant is known for.”

Fresh Kitchen . “The healthy on-the-go eatery offers prepared take-home meals,” 225 Dine reports. “While its menu is constantly changing, the restaurant makes sure to always keep dairy-free options available, such as shepherd’s pie, and chicken and sausage jambalaya.”

MJ’s Cafe . “One of the go-to healthy eateries in town, MJ’s Cafe is currently in the process of moving and is expected to open in White Star Market in July ,” 225 Dine reports. “The restaurant features multiple vegan options on its regular menu and additional vegan specials every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. With three new and creative specials per week, those with dairy allergies have a lot to choose from.”

See the full list