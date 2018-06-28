Land bought for Baton Rouge’s first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant

Stock image

The owners of Baton Rouge’s first Chicken Salad Chick have closed on a piece of land near the intersection of Lee and Burbank drives for the restaurant, which they hope to have open early next year.

The owners paid $730,957 for the roughly one-acre site. The buyers were PN&A Properties Burbank LLC, managed by Peter “Beau” Nicolosi Jr. of Lafayette, and Acadian Place Properties LLC, managed by Lawayne Sieferman and Frank Brown III out of Lafayette. The seller was Courvest LLC, managed by V. Price LeBlanc Jr. of Metairie.

The Nicolosi family owns two Chicken Salad Chick locations in Lafayette—the first Louisiana locations of the franchise—as well as the Juban Crossing location in Denham Springs that opened last October.

Chicken Salad Chick, which will be across the street from Rouses, is the latest in a string of businesses opening near the intersection of Burbank and Lee drives, including a Chick-Fil-A and Rotolo’s Craft & Crust .

“We felt it could be a great location that could also serve the LSU campus and surrounding neighborhoods,” says Allen Angers with Spectrum Real Estate, who represented the buyers. Bill Haynes with Victory Real Estate represented the seller.

The restaurant is in the design and permitting phase. The owners hope to begin construction in mid-September and open during the first quarter next year. They also intend to open upwards of four more locations in the Baton Rouge market and are actively working to identify the new locations, Angers says.

The restaurant chain, founded in Alabama in 2008, offers over a dozen recipes of chicken salad, as well as soups, salads and pimento cheeses. The chain consists of at least 64 franchise restaurants and 13 company-owned locations across the southeast.