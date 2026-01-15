Local experts weigh in on Baton Rouge’s growth and opportunities

While headlines often amplify challenges, Capital Region leaders are focused on advantages. Six executives from education, healthcare, finance, industry and economic development joined moderator Mark Lorando in the Melara Enterprises Executive Conference Room to discuss Baton Rouge’s assets, workforce pipeline and five-year outlook. Different sectors, shared perspective: Baton Rouge’s best days are still ahead.
Gain insights from Charles Landry, Connie Fabre, David Cresson, Willie E. Smith, Jeff Conrad, and Chuck Daigle.
They shared their perspectives on timely and essential questions, including:
- What do you see as Baton Rouge’s greatest assets – and biggest differentiators – in attracting investment and talent?
- Are there assets the Capital Region needs to leverage more effectively?
- What challenges must the Capital Region overcome to meet the workforce needs of the future economy?
- Baton Rouge residents are notoriously self-critical about their own city. Why is that, and how do we fix it?
- Get out your crystal balls. What is your five-year outlook for your organization and the Capital Region?