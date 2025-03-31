Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System: Where excellence is more than a goal … it’s an expectation

For over 114 years (1911 – 2025), Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System has been a trusted name in healthcare, delivering compassionate, innovative and high-quality care to communities across Louisiana and Mississippi. As a $4 billion regional healthcare leader, FMOLHS continues to set the standard for excellence—because at FMOLHS, excellence isn’t just a goal: it’s an expectation

AT A GLANCE Top executives: E.J. Kuiper, President & CEO Phone: 225.923.2701 Address: 4200 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge LA 70809 Website: fmolhs.org

Under the leadership of President and CEO E.J. Kuiper, FMOLHS is committed to staying at the forefront of medical advancements while maintaining a deep-rooted mission of compassionate care.

“Our legacy drives everything we do,” says Kuiper. “From expanding critical services to investing in the latest technology, we are always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in healthcare. Our communities deserve nothing less.”

COMPREHENSIVE STROKE CENTER DESIGNATION: A LIFESAVING ACHIEVEMENT

Here in Baton Rouge, Our Lady of the Lake recently earned the prestigious Comprehensive Stroke Center designation, the highest level of stroke care available. This recognition highlights the health system’s ability to treat the most complex stroke cases with advanced expertise, technology and rapid response capabilities.

“When minutes matter, having a Comprehensive Stroke Center close to home can mean the difference between life and death,” says Kuiper. “This designation is a victory for every patient and family who relies on us in their most critical moments.”

