Faces of Family Business: Louis Mechanical Contractors

In 1960, Louis “Scobie” DeJohn and his wife Katherine “Nu” DeJohn founded Louis Mechanical Contractors with four employees. Their son Louis DeJohn, Jr. joined the company eight years after its opening, followed by his sister Rose Marie Fife several years later. In 1983, Louis Jr. became president and the company was on its way to becoming one of the largest plumbing contractors in Baton Rouge. Louis’ daughter Kim Vince joined the family business in 1993 and was appointed president in 2015. Today, she runs the company with VP Drew Clement and her husband Tommy Vince. Her son Kameron Langlois and her sister Jennifer DeJohn also work with the business.

WHAT VALUES OR PRINCIPLES GUIDE YOUR BUSINESS?

Company President Kim Vince says the family business is founded on honesty, integrity, attention to detail, and dedication to its customers. “Because we have maintained these values over the years, the vast majority of our customers become repeat customers,” she said. “We have always tried to offer the best service at a reasonable cost. The quality of our work then and now is second to none. For the past 60 years and for many more years to come, Louis Mechanical Contractors will keep your plumbing humming!”

WHAT IS IT LIKE TO WORK WITH FAMILY?

Working with family is both a blessing and a challenge. Family events with great significance, such as deaths, births and illnesses, impact both the family and the business directly. Not only do we juggle our family duties, but we also juggle our work duties as necessary when a family crisis occurs. By dealing with these challenges together in both our work and personal lives, we develop closer bonds with each other.

SINCE YOU WORK TOGETHER, HOW DO YOU RELAX AS A FAMILY?

Our family has fond memories of my grandfather’s camp at Old River, and we now spend time at our camps in and around Dulac. We especially enjoy fishing and spending the holidays together.

WHAT IS ON THE HORIZON FOR YOUR COMPANY?

We plan to focus on slow and steady growth in both commercial and residential markets. As our area recovers from the pandemic, we stand ready to serve our community’s growing plumbing needs. It is a different world that we live in, and we have transitioned our business to deal with the “new normal.” The safety of our employees and customers has always been very important to us, and it is even more so today.

9634 MAMMOTH AVE. • BATON ROUGE 70814 • 225.927.6520 • LMCBR.COM

Read more Faces of Family Business.