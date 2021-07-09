Faces of Family Business: Advanced Office Systems Inc.

After working in the business technology industry for six years in Orlando, Florida, Paul Pokorney established Advanced Office Systems in 1981 when an opportunity arose to start his own company.

Baton Rouge was a good fit since Louisiana was experiencing growth in the gas and oil industry. The odds were stacked against Paul because the economy was in decline and interest rates were at an all-time high, but he took the risk and his gamble paid off.

His sons Matt and PJ work in the family business as well.

WHAT VALUES OR PRINCIPLES GUIDE YOUR BUSINESS?

Our purpose is to create a great experience for our customers and employees with the goal of keeping them for life. Our mission is to develop loyal employees who build lasting relationships with our customers. And our vision is to help people succeed. If we get it right with our employees, they will get it right with our customers.

WHAT IS IT LIKE TO WORK WITH FAMILY?

It has been a great experience for us. We all have our individual strengths and we let each other take the lead in those areas where we stand out.

WHAT IS THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE YOUR BUSINESS HAS FACED?

Our biggest challenge was the change in the business landscape due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Learning to adapt to the needs of our clients and still deliver the best customer experience has been a big hurdle. So we changed our product offerings, focused on technology that allowed our clients to work remotely, and found new ways to provide our services.

HOW HAS YOUR BUSINESS CHANGED OVER THE YEARS AND WHAT LESSONS HAVE YOU LEARNED?

We started Advanced Office Systems as a copier company and experienced incredible growth. Today, we are a managed service provider offering complete IT and network solutions, document imaging, Electronic Medical Record (EMR) software, medical billing solutions, multi-function devices, and large format printers. We have also learned that in order to succeed, we must lead our team on a path of personal growth—adding value by improving the lives of our employees creates a better experience for our clients.

WHAT IS ON THE HORIZON FOR YOUR COMPANY?

While a lot of companies in our industry are downsizing, we are moving in the opposite direction. We are fencing out instead of fencing in. We have recently purchased a new building for our headquarters in Baton Rouge and will be doubling our footprint this year. We have made significant investments and upgrades in our IT and managed service offerings, and will be working hard to grow that area of our business.