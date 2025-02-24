Company Insights: Manchac Homes blazes a trail of innovation with a distinctive approach to luxury homebuilding

Sponsored by Manchac Homes

Manchac Homes begins its second decade with an expanded team, an impressive list of accolades and a vision for the future as it blazes a trail of innovation in the luxury homebuilding market across Baton Rouge, into the Northshore area and now False River.

Over the past 10 years, Manchac has become a dominant presence in the high-end luxury homebuilding market, working in communities such as The Country Club of Louisiana, Highland Road, LSU Lakes, University Club, Rouzan, Laurel Lakes, Long Farm, The Sanctuary in Mandeville, among others.

And in 2023, the homebuilder expanded its footprint further with the award of a luxury home project on False River by a world-renowned architecture firm based in Beverly Hills. It underscores the homebuilder’s relentless pursuit of perfection and attention to detail and serves as a shining example of the trust and confidence placed in them by prestigious industry partners.

Manchac Homes provides complete turnkey services to its clients, even helping them locate a good lot or a reputable architect or interior designer if needed. During each project, they manage a team of qualified, seasoned contractors while keeping an eye on the big picture. Customized software manages the interrelationships of every task. This provides immeasurable benefits, as they can swiftly react when unexpected obstacles threaten a project’s timeline.

