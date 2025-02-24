Company Insights: Manchac Homes blazes a trail of innovation with a distinctive approach to luxury homebuilding

Sponsored by Manchac Homes

Manchac Homes begins its second decade with an expanded team, an impressive list of accolades and a vision for the future as it blazes a trail of innovation in the luxury homebuilding market across Baton Rouge, into the Northshore area and now False River.

Over the past 10 years, Manchac has become a dominant presence in the high-end luxury homebuilding market, working in communities such as The Country Club of Louisiana, Highland Road, LSU Lakes, University Club, Rouzan, Laurel Lakes, Long Farm, The Sanctuary in Mandeville, among others.

And in 2023, the homebuilder expanded its footprint further with the award of a luxury home project on False River by a world-renowned architecture firm based in Beverly Hills. It underscores the homebuilder’s relentless pursuit of perfection and attention to detail and serves as a shining example of the trust and confidence placed in them by prestigious industry partners.

Manchac Homes provides complete turnkey services to its clients, even helping them locate a good lot or a reputable architect or interior designer if needed. During each project, they manage a team of qualified, seasoned contractors while keeping an eye on the big picture. Customized software manages the interrelationships of every task. This provides immeasurable benefits, as they can swiftly react when unexpected obstacles threaten a project’s timeline.

Russell Alleman, Manchac’s founder and president, keeps his project list short so that he can give clients his full attention. In fact, he treats every project like his own, a work ethic that he instills in his employees, too. Paris Naberschnig, Manchac’s director of construction, says most of the projects he manages are “very complex” and require an incredible attention to detail. Naberschnig earned his degree in construction management from LSU and has been with the company for nearly five years. “We precisely manage every aspect of a project,” he says. “As a team, we have the ability to dedicate whatever time is necessary to make sure everything goes perfectly.”

Manchac Homes ultimately becomes an invaluable and integral partner to their clients because of their ability and willingness to handle every step of the process in turnkey fashion. “We’ve had some clients come to us with a lot they plan to use, for example, and we’ll suggest another lot that’s perhaps easier to permit or isn’t a flood risk,” Naberschnig adds. “We’ll handle it all.”

Their attention to detail doesn’t go unnoticed by Manchac’s subcontractors, either. Erik Mollerberg, lead operations manager for Baton Rouge-based GSE Integrated, an electrical contractor, considers Manchac Homes to be an ideal partner. “Their streamlined procedures coupled with meticulous attention to detail provide a standard of excellence for everyone involved in the construction process, from start to finish,” Mollerberg says. “Every builder should strive to match their quality.”

Alleman is also deeply committed to the advancement of the home building industry at large. He serves on the board of directors for the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge and is a Louisiana delegate for the National Association of Home Builders. He embraces community over competition and seeks to share his insights and “lessons learned” with others. “We are excited about the limitless possibilities that the future holds,” Alleman says.

Looking ahead, Manchac Homes plans to remain steadfastly committed to the continuous development of their team and the improvement of their processes. The growth in the scale and complexity of their projects reflects this dedication. “I am incredibly proud of the resilience and dedication shown by our team, which has enabled us to maintain top rankings in the homebuilding industry year after year,” Alleman says.

“We are now embarking on a new chapter,” he adds. “In the coming years, our ability to adapt to changing market conditions while delivering the best homebuilding experience will be a testament to our commitment to excellence.”

