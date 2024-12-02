Company Insights: HR Professional Consulting

Sponsored by HR Professional Consulting

HR Professional Consulting supports a world where every work environment is a place for all talent to feel engaged, productive, and welcome as employees offer their hard work and ideas for consumption. The agency’s mission — to continuously advocate for best practices and compassion in the workplace.

The seeds of that mission were created when founder and president William Ancar began a career in human capital management while in the U.S. Army, where he served as a Certified Battalion Career Counselor. Ancar transitioned his skills, knowledge, and love for helping fellow ser[1]vice members advance their military careers into a recruiting business to support the growth and development of local talent. Since the recruiting company’s opening in 2010, Ancar earned a business degree from Loyola and an MBA from Tulane. His further education led to a pivot in Ancar’s business model, focusing on human development over human placement.

“We are new in terms of the company, name, and brand. We are not new in terms of experience, network, relationships, and personnel,” Ancar says. Since the designed pivot, HR Professionals and Ancar himself carry an impressive list of accolades. The firm is registered as a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and accredited by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Ancar graduated from both the Edward Lowe Foundation and the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program. Ancar is a Human Capital Management Qualified Advisor through the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). HR Professional Consulting is also a proud supplier of the National Football League through the Source Program.

HR Professionals offer various Business and Human Resources services to their clients that can be split into three key service areas — consulting, technology, and human capital management. Within the consulting arm of the business, clients can benefit from process auditing services and empirical growth methods in performance, training, and employee relations. In technology, HR Professionals help clients grow their businesses with various systems, including customized applicant tracking, payroll, AI information collection, automated forms, and more. HR Professionals can also assist with your Human Capital Management needs by offering popular services like talent acquisition, candidate strategy, onboarding, badging, training, and performance.

“Many leaders, especially in smaller companies, are very emotional in terms of decision-making. This way of doing business is very costly and potentially damaging to the company,” Ancar says. “So, we select experts that bring our clients solutions that they can measure, solutions that they can see, to base their decision-making on.”

As an HR Professionals client, you can expect the direct involvement of the firm’s internal leaders. HR Professionals features many professional consultants with specific skills and expertise that can be deployed directly to your office.

“Managers and leaders enjoy learning from experts, and they are more willing to implement new growth strategies from individuals that are physically present and involved,” Ancar says.

But HR Professionals haven’t forgotten their talent acquisition roots. The TA part of the firm has worked most often with the construction, manufacturing, and energy industries, but HR Professionals have recently included IT and Healthcare services into their growing business model. Ancar’s goal is to bring more compassion into the HR space and make the workplace better for everyone.

“Coming to us is not just coming to find a job. You come to us because we want to represent you on-site and ensure that the job site that we send you to will meet a standard and will have compassion. You will be accepted and belong. If you aren’t, we have technologies and processes in place to make it better.”

19295 N 3rd St | Covington, LA | 985.289.0995 | hrprofessionalconsulting.com