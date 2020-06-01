Come back stronger—Free resources to improve employee skills and build stand-out resumes

Sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

Businesses big and small have been forced to make tough choices in the last few months. From furloughing employees to shutting down operations entirely, there is opportunity in this hardship. When fishermen can’t to out to sea, they repair their nets. Now is the time to gain practical skills and knowledge to come back stronger and more valuable than before with free resources from the East Baton Rouge Parish Library.

Owners can save money and help furloughed employees remotely sharpen their tools with training and certifications. Unemployed workers can get free advice and assistance to make their resume stand out from the pack. The library has a career counseling team available to answer your job-search and career-related questions by phone at 225.231.3733. They will even review, edit or reformat resumes and cover letters. Visit careercenterbr.com to learn more.

Learning Express can help you prepare for professional exams, licensing and certifications.

The Job & Career Accelerator inside Learning Express offers modules designed for remote learning. Find a career match, explore new occupations, and search for jobs and internships. Do research and plan ahead with the school and scholarship finder. Visit ebrpl.com/careertools to begin.

The Job & Career Accelerator can help find work to match your skills and interests.

Access millions of current job and internship postings. Create professional resumes and cover letters, master interviewing and networking techniques, and more. Job & Career Accelerator is your guide to getting hired.

The Adult Learning Center offers busy adults the tools to improve basic skills in reading, writing, and math.

Access popular software tutorials and learn to use programs from Microsoft Office, Adobe Photoshop, and the Windows and Macintosh operating systems. College students can access resources to strengthen academic skills, prepare for placement tests, and get ready for graduate school entrance exams.