Who’s building and who’s buying in Greater Baton Rouge

Here are the latest property transactions and issued permits in East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes.

East Baton Rouge

Red Stick Brothers, a rental home owner and management company, purchased the Oakwood Terrace Subdivision through Oakwood by RSB LLC from Oakwood Terrace Subdivision LP for $3.2 million. The subdivision contains 60 homes and an office/clubhouse. Business filings list Joshua and John Andrews as the lone members of Oakwood by RSB. Eric Miller represented the seller in the transaction.

Prisma Baton Rouge President Stephen St. Cyr purchased the property containing Wholesale Printables near North Ardenwood Drive from Wholesale Printables LTD for $1.8 million. St. Cyr tells Daily Report that Wholesale Printables will continue to operate in the space.

Nonprofit Louisiana Leadership Institute purchased the Baranco-Clark YMCA property from the Young Men’s Christian Association of the Capital Area for $500,000. Sean Elliott represented the seller, while Tracie Woods, Barry Self and Matthew Valiere represented the buyer.

Local entity Log Real Estate Investments, represented by Grey Mullins, bought an industrial property on Langley Drive from William Fakouri’s Lareco LLC for $715,000. The building was previously home to National Drywall.

Local registered company Aubota LLC, headed by Rudy Chen and Matthew and Tonya Newman, purchased the former Lettermans property on Government Street for an undisclosed amount. Steven Perret represented the seller, Perret Management.

Ohio-based real estate investment trust Welltower has purchased the Cedar Grove Townhome community on Jefferson Highway from Dantin Bruce Development for an undisclosed amount. Dantin Bruce purchased the 21-acre tract for the development in 2022 for $4 million.

Baton Rouge holding company Ambeau Legacy Holdings purchased an office property on Interline Highway near Interstate 12 from L & K Investments for $460,000. The purchased property includes a 3,000-square-foot office space on a 0.27-acre tract. Business filings list Hubert Kernan and Brent Lambert of Kernan & Lambert CPAs as directors of L & K Investments. Kimberly and Kyle Ambeau are the listed members of Ambeau Legacy Holdings.

Manufacturing company Jogler has purchased the FedEx facility on Coursey Boulevard for $7.1 million. The seller, Oklahoma-based TruCore Investments, had acquired the property for $5.8 million last March.

DSLD Homes bought 26 lots in the Atwater Villas community from Atwater Development for $2 million. The 26 lots are part of the community’s second filing. Todd Waguespack represented the seller in the transaction. Jeffery Purpera represented the buyer.

An expedited remodel permit was issued for a project featuring the renovation and an addition to the existing Baton Rouge Country Club. The building is used for dining and entertainment. The project is estimated to cost $1.5 million with Stuart & Company as the listed contractor.