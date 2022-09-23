Dantin Bruce pays $4M for 21 acres to be developed into townhome subdivision

A 21-acre tract of land that will be developed into the 148-unit Cedar Grove Townhomes subdivision has been purchased for $4.02 million, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

The site, which sits on the south side of Jefferson Highway west of Baringer Road, was purchased by Dantin Bruce Development. Owner Ross Bruce says the subdivision’s first townhomes should be ready in about 18 months and expects the full build-out to be completed in 36 months.

Cedar Grove is planned as a low-density, single-family subdivision with a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, playground, and green space and has been designed around preserving the site’s five legacy live oak trees.

The development, whose application states that it is not in a special flood hazard area, was unanimously approved to move forward by the Planning and Zoning Commission during its April meeting.