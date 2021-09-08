Wednesday, September 8, 2021 InsiderReal Estate Mike Wampold buys lots in University Acres By Julia-Claire Evans - September 8, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Mike Wampold, right, discusses construction plans regarding Harveston, his traditional neighborhood development, with builder Chuck Dupree in 2019. (Marie Constantin) Local developer Mike Wampold bought four lots in University Acres on Dubois Drive in a $1.2 million deal Wednesday. Already a subscriber? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in