We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

While the pandemic did not decimate the retail sector as much as one might have predicted last year at this time, it hastened trends that were underway before the onset of COVID-19: Vacancy rates in local shopping centers increased to more than 10% for the first time since 2014, and the growth of online shopping exploded at an unprecedented pace.