Take a look inside 500 Laurel

Built in 1955, the six-story building had fallen into disrepair before Dyke Nelson and his partners at 500 Laurel LLC acquired it in late 2013 for $2 million and began planning an extensive renovation.
500 Laurel
500 Laurel St.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY TIM MUELLER
Architect: DNA Workshop: Dyke Nelson Architecture
Owner:500 Laruel LLC
Contractor: Buquet & LeBlanc
Cost:$4.5 million
Completed: 2015
Use:Headquarters for Business First Bank; offices for Holden Architects
Form follows function: “This building is a great example of mid-century modern architecture designed by renowned architect A. Hays Town. We were blessed with the opportunity to refurbish the building and showcase what is truly a timeless design because of its restrained, intentional approach. The clean lines, interior exterior relationship, and abundant natural light combine with tremendous views of downtown Baton Rouge to make for a special space.”
—Dyke Nelson, owner of DNA Workshop
Business First Bank occupies four floors in the nearly 20,000-square-foot building, which houses a full-service banking center with drive thru service.
A meeting room offers spectacular views of downtown Baton Rouge.
The 500 Laurel project netted DNA Workshop a 2017 Silver Rose Award from the American Institute of Architects Baton Rouge in the renovations and additions category, with the jurors saying they “appreciated that the exterior work stopped short of redefining the design and focused on restoration. Several aspects of the design even returned the building to the original vision, like the blue glazing, with commendable restraint.”
