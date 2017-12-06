Take a look inside 500 Laurel

Business Report staff
December 6, 2017 | Real Estate
Built in 1955, the six-story building had fallen into disrepair before Dyke Nelson and his partners at 500 Laurel LLC acquired it in late 2013 for $2 million and began planning an extensive renovation.

500 Laurel

​500 Laurel St.

PHOTOGRAPHY BY TIM MUELLER

Architect: DNA Workshop: Dyke Nelson Architecture

Owner: 500 Laruel LLC

Contractor: Buquet & LeBlanc

Cost: $4.5 million

Completed: 2015

Use: Headquarters for Business First Bank; offices for Holden Architects

Form follows function: “This building is a great example of mid-century modern architecture designed by renowned architect A. Hays Town. We were blessed with the opportunity to refurbish the building and showcase what is truly a timeless design because of its restrained, intentional approach. The clean lines, interior exterior relationship, and abundant natural light combine with tremendous views of downtown Baton Rouge to make for a special space.”
—Dyke Nelson, owner of DNA Workshop

