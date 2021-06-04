Friday, June 4, 2021 InsiderReal Estate Subdivision proposed at Staring Lane and Kings Hill Avenue By Caitie Burkes - June 4, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print (iStock photo) A subdivision is being proposed on a 22.5-acre plot of land near Staring Lane and Kings Hill Avenue. Already a subscriber? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in