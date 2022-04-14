Thursday, April 14, 2022 InsiderReal Estate Spires of Sherwood apartment complex sells for $9.7M By Julia-Claire Evans - April 14, 2022 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print (Google Maps) The Spires of Sherwood apartments were bought by a New Jersey-based investment group for $9.7 million on Wednesday. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in