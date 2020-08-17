Single-family homes for less than $350K are hot sellers in Baton Rouge 

With record-low mortgage rates, certain pockets of Baton Rouge’s residential real estate market are experiencing a surge in sales activity.

What’s more, as people plan to continue working from home, most buyers are looking for their new dwellings to have a couple of key amenities; namely, pools and home office space.

“Because so many people are home now, a lot of them are saying, ‘Gosh, I wish I had something different than what I have right now,’” says Vicki Spurlock, owner of Locations Real Estate, who lists homes primarily in the Southdowns area. “The No. 1 thing we’ve been asked for is a fourth bedroom or another room that can be used as a home office.”

In East Baton Rouge Parish alone, there was a 41% increase in pending sales in July 2020 compared to July 2019, with the average sales price around $262,000, according to MLS data provided by agent Shelley Simmons of CJ Brown Realtors. The below-$350,000 market, in particular, is seeing sales rise as supply teeters slightly over two months; meanwhile, though inventory is dropping in the above-$350,000 market, demand has not significantly increased, with the three-month rolling average of supply equal to 4.8 months.

Buyers in Baton Rouge are particularly scooping up smaller homes priced between $200,000 and $350,000, says Spurlock, noting that one Perkins Road home she recently put on the market drew in five contracts the same day. Other hot residential areas include Bocage/Jefferson Place and Rouzan.

However, Spurlock has noticed a decrease in the number of buyers wanting to “flip” their homes. She attributes the trend to a combination of factors, including economic reasons and the understanding that, with the increase in telecommuting, “people just don’t have the time.”

By the same token, buyers are also looking to do more leisure activities in their homes, meaning pools are a major draw in today’s single-family marketplace, says developer John Engquist.

“The pool builders are very busy right now,” says Engquist, whose Rouzan traditional neighborhood development has seen an uptick in sales since the beginning of the pandemic. “Buyers also are asking for walkability and access to lots of amenities.”

For the past several months, buyer interest has been building in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes, per MLS data from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors. Among findings from GBRAR’s information since March:

• Since late April, the weekly numbers of “pending” residential properties have been consistently above those reported in 2019. The year-over-year difference in pending residential sales peaked the week of July 12-18, with 412 pendings tallied this year compared with 227 last year.

• Sold listings have also been up since the first week of June. Through the week of Aug. 2-8, 281 listings sold in 2020 compared with 214 in 2019.

• The number of real estate showings since the last week of April has been increasing year-over-year, based on seven-day moving averages of weekly showings normalized to the first calendar week of the year. Showings peaked the week of June 1, 2020, averaging 60.2% higher than the first week in January, compared to a weekly average of +10.2% the same week in 2019.

