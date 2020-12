We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Plans to convert a 34,000-square-foot office building on Nicholson Drive into a 42-unit apartment complex are moving forward, with River House developer Marc Blumberg applying for permits in hopes construction will begin within the next 60 to 90 days.