Wednesday, May 19, 2021 InsiderReal Estate Remaining portions of former Borden Dairy facility to be demolished this summer By Caitie Burkes - May 19, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print The former Borden Dairy facility, near Foster Drive, has been decaying since 2006 when the company moved operations to Lafayette. (Photo by Don Kadair) What’s left of the former Borden Dairy processing and distribution center on Florida Boulevard is slated to be demolished this summer. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in