Proposed rezoning necessary for Citiplace hotel denied

The East Baton Rouge Parish Planning and Zoning Commission has denied a request to rezone one of the last undeveloped tracts in Citiplace to allow for a hotel.

Developer Sam Sayania has proposed building a 93-room TownePlace Suites by Marriott on a 1.49-acre lot near the intersection of Corporate Boulevard and Bocage Lake Drive. The property currently is zoned for condominiums.

The project drew opposition from residents of the adjacent Bocage Lake neighborhood, who argued that the property should remain residential. Council member Laurie Adams, who represents the area, says the best use of the tract is for it to continue to serve as a transition area between the commercial elements of Citiplace and Bocage Lake.

The applicant and his attorney requested a deferral, but the commission voted unanimously to deny the rezoning request, planning director Ryan Holcomb says. Sayania did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.